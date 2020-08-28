Port Outdoors Dine And Shop Begins Aug. 27

The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce, Port Washington BID, Residents Forward and Landmark on Main Street are collaborating to bring an open-air dining and shopping experience to Main Street. Port Outdoors Dine and Shop allows pedestrian-only zones on Thursday evenings beginning Aug. 27 from 4 to 9 p.m., alternating each week between 2 distinct zones. The kick off night will encompass businesses on upper Main Street and Port Commons with the following week featuring businesses on Middle and Lower Main Street.

Upper Main Street will be closed to traffic from Port Washington Boulevard to Bellevue Avenue Aug. 27, Sept. 10 and Sept. 24. On those days, Port Commons (next to Post Office) will have outdoor dining and in part of their rear parking lot. On alternate weeks, Middle and Lower Main Street will be closed to traffic from Central Drive to Shore Road on Sept. 3, Sept. 17 and Oct. 1. Parking lots and side streets will provide parking for diners and shoppers since there is no parking on Main Street. The Main Street closures will be from 4 to 9 p.m.

In addition to outdoor dining and shopping, there will be entertainment on the street organized by Landmark on Main Street. Several businesses have volunteered to have their own entertainment and there will be some local talent as well. The Port Washington community is invited to stroll on Main Street in a safe and festive atmosphere. All are asked to wear face coverings when not dining and to maintain proper distance while enjoying a night on the town.

Port Outdoors Dine and Shop is made possible by the Town of North Hempstead’s Lift Up Local initiative to support the local businesses. The organizers are very grateful for the support of the Event Sponsor Precision Work, the Supporting Sponsor Residents Forward and the Town of North Hempstead. Port Outdoors Dine and Shop is also made possible by a Main Street Revitalization grant from PSEGLI, and the cooperation of the Port Washington Police District, the Port Washington Fire Department and NICE bus. Visit pwcoc.org or portwashingtonbid.org for details.

–Submitted by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce