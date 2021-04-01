Port North To Hear Site Plan Review For Channel Drive Property

The Port Washington North Board of Trustees will be holding a special meeting on April 7 at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. A public hearing will be held on the application of Alexander Badalamenti as the applicant and 101 Channel Drive LLC as the owner of 101 Winner Circle, Port Washington. The owner and applicant has filed an application with the Port Washington North Village Board of Trustees for site plan review.vi

The applicant is seeking the demolition of an existing one-story building and construction of a proposed two story building for a movie/sound studio. There will be a total of 6 studios and ancillary site work including but not limited to landscaping and placement of utilities.

The application and site plan drawings are available at the Office of the Village Clerk located at 3 Pleasant Ave. Port Washington North and may be seen during the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Any person interested in the subject matter of said hearing will be given an opportunity to be heard.

The meeting will be held via Zoom:

Zoom ID: 814 4211 7378

Passcode: 11050

Those who wish to join the meeting by teleconferencing may call 1-646-558-8656. The public can also go to the Village of Port Washington North’s official website for the link and access to the public hearing.