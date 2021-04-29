Port Memorial Day Parade To Take Place

American Legion Post 509 is proud to announce that there will be a parade this Memorial Day Monday May 31 at 10 a.m.

All local Veterans are invited to join American Legion Post 509 and VFW Henderson-Marino Post 1819 together with the Port Washington Fire Department, and Port Washington and Sands Point Police Departments as we march from Campus Drive, down Main Street to the Sousa Band Shell for our Memorial Day Ceremony.

This year the parade will not be able to include any other participants due to on-going COVID concerns. When you come to watch the parade and support our Veterans please remember to observe all current social distancing and mask requirements. We look forward to May 2022 when we will be able to march with all our traditional groups.

—Submitted by the American Legion Post 509