Port Library Debuts Little Free Library At Manorhaven Village Hall

The Port Washington Public Library (PWPL) recently renovated and relocated one of their “Little Free Library” boxes to the front entrance of the Manorhaven Village Hall. In an effort to distribute and share reading materials that “teach, intrigue, and entertain” to residents of Manorhaven, PWPL is hoping this small outpost will encourage readers of all ages to take a book.

Village of Manorhaven Clerk-Treasurer Joanie Corbo Hanna was instrumental in making this collaboration a reality.

“It’s wonderful to have a small part of the Port Library on our property,”Corbo said. “It’s also great to see so many of the books are in so many different languages.”

Village of Manorhaven Mayor Jim Avena attended the installation of the LFL and recorded a video welcoming residents to utilize the new attraction in front of the Village Hall.

“It’s a special day in our village, thanks to the Port Washington Public Library and their staff,” Avena said.

Director of Children’s Services and Little Free Library Coordinator Rachel Fox stated, “The Little Free Library belongs to everyone in our community. Anyone can use it. If you see a book you would like to read, please take it. When you are finished with the book, keep it, return it or pass it on to a friend.”

According to their website, Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that promotes neighborhood book exchanges, usually in the form of a public bookcase. More than 90,000 public book exchanges are registered with the organization and branded as Little Free Libraries.

The PWPL would like to extend a special thank you to Alper’s Hardware for providing the materials and expertise to build the Little Free Library and the Friends of the Library for their support. The second PWPL Little Free Library is located at 6 Irma Pl. (off of Main Street) in front of Alper’s Hardware store.

—Submitted by the Port Washington Public Library