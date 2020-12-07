Port Librarian Writes Arcadia Book

Port Washington Public Library’s archivist and special collections librarian Vanessa Nastro takes readers into the detailed and comprehensive history of Port Washington and the Manhasset Bay in her debut book Along Manhasset Bay published by Arcadia Press and the History Press.

The tenth installment in the Port Washington Public Library Local History Center publication series, the book celebrates long lost maritime traditions along with lesser known histories of the bay. The book features excerpts from the Local History Center’s vast collection of oral histories.

A once active center of commerce for shellfishing, boatbuilding, sandmining and hospitality, Manhasset Bay remains a benchmark of Port Washington’s identity. Local History Center archivist Vanessa Nastro regards the book as a “reminder of Port Washington’s maritime traditions and the importance of preserving the written word and original photographs for posterity and local history research.”

The Port Washington Historical walking tour app will allow users to explore the rich history of the town of Port Washington at their own pace, either alone or with a group. The free app, which can be downloaded on any smartphone (Android or iPhone) utilizes GPS technology to pinpoint the user’s location and provide location specific oral history clips, photographs and text (in multiple languages).

Featuring excerpts from the Port Washington Public Library’s vast collection of oral histories and containing dozens of never-before-published images of Port Washington’s past, the book is a celebration of the town’s maritime roots and abundant history.

With all author royalties from its sale being donated to the PWPL Local History Center, Along Manhasset Bay is available for purchase on Amazon and the PWPL Local History Bookstore.

—Submitted by the PWPL