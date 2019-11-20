Port Holiday Magic Returns

Nov. 30 marks the 10th annual Small Business Saturday—a day to support the local businesses that create jobs, boost the economy and preserve our neighborhoods. To make this day more festive and kick off the holiday shopping season in a bigger way, the Greater Port Washington BID, the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce and Residents Forward are celebrating with our their Port Holiday Magic. To start the celebration, kids of all ages can see Santa arrive on a fire truck at 1 p.m. He will ride from the Boulevard to the Bay and then board the free trolley with candy canes and gelt for all. There will be all-day special offers in stores throughout town. In addition, from 1 to 5 p.m. Main Street will have strolling costumed characters, singing groups, jugglers, balloon twisters, free popcorn and other treats.

More new festivities this year include a giant Snow Globe at the corner of Main Street and Port Washington Blvd. Shoppers can take fun selfies at the snowglobe and several other holiday backdrops. Everyone is invited to participate in the first Port Holiday Magic sELFie Scavenger Hunt. Take a sELFie with the elf hat located in the participating stores (look for the red bow on the door.) Upload your sELFie to Instagram. Caption “Port Holiday Magic sELFie” and include hashtags #PortHolidayMagic and #ShopPort. Tag people: Tag @Shop_Port (and the shop you are in) Add the locations: select the amazing shop you are in. For every sELFie you post, you will be entered to win a $25 gift card to the participating merchant of your choosing. Get an extra entry if you post pictures of the store and highlight their great items or a fabulous purchase you have made.

The Peter and Jeri Dejana Family Foundation is providing financial support for the event. To support both the businesses and shoppers, the Town of North Hempstead is suspending all Main Street parking meter fees for the day. The Port Washington Police District will provide extra safety for shoppers at the major crossings. Falconer Florist and Port Washington Florist are donating the red bows for the participating stores. Impulse Boutique, Ayhan’s Mediterranean Market and Alper’s Hardware will host stations with delicious free goodies for all.

Small Business Saturday was originally created by American Express in 2010 as the ceremonial kick-off to the holiday shopping season. The event raises awareness of the vital role small businesses play in our community and our economy. Shopping locally for the holidays is convenient, easy, and saves you from getting caught in holiday traffic at the malls. You are supporting your local merchants who, not only appreciate your business, but also pay a large share of property taxes and help maintain the economic stability of our community. They also offer special customer services that the big box stores don’t offer and they support requests for donations for our community organizations like the schools, scouts, religious and civic institutions and others.

All Port Washington residents are urged to help strengthen our community by supporting local businesses that support our town. “Try Port First” for your holiday shopping on Nov. 30 and all year long.

For suggestions about where to find that perfect gift, call the chamber at 516-883-6566 or go online to www.pwguide.com.

Here are some of the special Small Business Saturday offers from our local businesses as of Nov. 14. Be sure to look for the red bow on the door and visit them and other local stores on Nov. 30. Small Business Saturday specials are available rain, snow or shine.

3V Dental, 91 Main St.: $100 off ZOOM! teeth bleaching; a free bleaching pen for scheduling a cleaning; a free welcome bag for stopping by (includes toothpaste, toothbrush, floss, chapstick and stress ball)

Alper’s Hardware, 81 Main St.: Free gift with purchase of $150 or more of YETI, Carhartt or OONI products. Special cooking demonstration and S’Mores station.

Anthony’s World of Floors, 49 Manorhaven Blvd.: free pad upgrade on purchases of over $1,000.

AR Workshop Port Washington, 273 Main St.: from 12 to 5 p.m. Customers can make a wood slice ornament free with purchase of $75 or more or $5 each; 20 percent off sale on retail items; $15 off future workshops booked on Small Business Saturday

Arena Sports, 52 Main St.: 15 percent off all retail items.

Ayhan’s Mediterranean Marketplace, 293 Main St.: free hot chocolate inside and enjoy the free popcorn outside

Bach to Rock, 1015 Port Washington Blvd.: Existing customers get 2 free lessons. New customers who sign up for one month get one additional month for free!

Beacon Pharmacy, 103 Main St.: 10 percent discount on over-the-counter items and a free gift with purchase.

Blue Moon Project, 194 Main St.: From 1 to 3 p.m., kids’ project “make and take” board to decorate AND then break with their hand or fist. One free class passes on candy canes. $20 gift certificate for any class and a free raffle for a great prize.

Bluetique, 25 Main St.: Snacks inside plus free popcorn outside and 20 percent off purchases.

Bubba Brown’s Treasures, 302 Main St.: Sweets and treats and a free gift with purchase.

The Coding Space by Private Prep, 110 Main St.: 10 percent off registration for a full semester coding class.

The Cooking Lab, 162 Main St.: Give the gift of cooking this holiday season. Stop by and receive 20 percent off your gift certificate purchase.

Dolphin Bookshop, 299 Main St.: Free small gifts for children and free hot apple cider for all. 20 percent off all Christmas items on November 30 only.

Entrée Boutique, 11 Main St.: Wine and desserts plus select items 20 percent off.

Falconer Florist, 8 S. Maryland Ave.: Free wine and cheese while you shop.

Frank’s Pizza, 14 Main St.: Complimentary soup samples and hot cider

Hair Studio, 59 Main St.: Free raffle for $75 in services. 20 percent savings on your next appointment when booked Nov. 30. 20 percent savings on retail products including Maruca.

Harbor Deli, 304 Main St.: Free medium coffee, hot chocolate, iced tea or ½ and ½

Harbor Deli Too, 35 Old Shore Rd.: Free 32 oz. iced tea, ½ & ½ or lemonade

Haven Diner, 6 Haven Ave.: 15 percent off complete dinner—includes soup or salad and dessert.

Hunold Pharmacy, 94 Main St.: 10 percent discount on over-the-counter items only and free gift with purchase.

Impulse Boutique, 29 Main St.: Prosecco, snacks and discounts of up to 20 percent off

Island Athletics, 40 Sintsink Dr. E.: Buy one month during Port Holiday Magic and get one free.

JouJou & Jorgie’s Port Washington Animal Day Care, 97 Main St.: Discounts of $19 for 4 hours, $30 for 6 hours, $40 for 8 – 12 hours

Louie’s Grille and Liquors, 395 Main St.: 15 percent off your lunch bill til 5 p.m. for those who mention Port Holiday Magic

Massage Envy Spa, 47 Main St.: complementary chair massages and free skin care demos. Free enhancement upgrades for members and guests who book a service during the event.

North Shore Vision, 36 Main St.: 10 percent off on full pair of eyeglasses (can’t be combined with other discounts or vision plan purchases.) Free microfiber optical cloth and eye glass cleaner spray with purchase of a full pair of eyeglasses.

Om Sweet Om, 12 Irma Ave.: 20 percent discount on 5 and 10 series class packs as well as 5 and 10 series class pack gift certificates

Painting With Flowers, 298 Main St.: Fasier Fir Sachet giveaway – while supplies last. Cookies and cider. Three great raffle prizes!

Port Pop Up Boutique, 142 Main St.: Special discounts, refreshments and free gifts with purchase as well as for donations to Safe Canter LI. We will also be collecting women’s and men’s pajamas, robes and slippers in all sizes for Safe Home.

Port Salt Cave, 403 Main St.: Complimentary salt samples, Prosecco and hot cider.

Port Washington Florist, 59 Main St.: Free wine, cheese, popcorn and hosting a “take your own picture” with Santa, Mrs. Claus and elves. A psychic card reader will be adding to the fun.

Port Washington School of Painting, 143 Main St.: 15 percent discount on lessons to children and adults signing up that day.

Sands Point Shop, 15 Main St.: 15 percent to 30 percent off handbags

Schmear Bakery & Market, 83 Main St.: Free cookies with every $10 purchase!

Shields Plumbing & Hardware, 267 Main St.: Raffle for a “Day of Beauty” for your barbeque grill.

Shine Hair Studio, 51 Main St.: Make an appointment and mention Port Holiday Magic to get 15 percent off a salon visit. Walk-ins welcome but reservations highly recommended

SoulShine Art Studio, 146 Main St.: Complimentary hot apple cider. Free half-day of Art Camp with any art class registration. Holiday gift “make and take” for adults and children for $10. Fairy hair!

Suite 275, 275 Main St.: Refreshments and lite bites, plus 20 percent off storewide and free gift wrapping!

Twin Pines, 382 Main St.: 25 percent all holiday items

Unleashed By The Bay, 7 Sintsink Drive East: $5 off any service during Port Holday Magic.

Vintage Grapes, 999 Port Washington Blvd.: Wine and scotch tasting and $10 gift card with the purchase of $100 or more (one per family.)

White + One, 309 Main St.: Complimentary sweets, treats and a free gift with purchase while supplies last

wit & whim, 6 Carlton Ave.: 10 percent off purchases, free gift with purchase; raffle entry, snacks & refreshments.

BEFORE YOU CLICK AND BUY, GIVE PORT A TRY!

For additional stores participating in Port Holiday Magic, visit www.portwashington-news.com

—Submitted by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce