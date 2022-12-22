Port Holiday Magic Holiday Window Decorating Contest

Port Washington looks so beautiful and festive for the holidays! The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce has decorated the lampposts throughout town with garlands, twinkling lights and red bows. The BID has installed lit snowflakes on the utility poles. Residents Forward created a winter wonderland in the garden in front of the train station. And stores throughout town have outdone themselves with beautiful decorations for the holiday season and the Port Holiday Magic Window Decorating Contest.

Fifteen stores participated and the judges said it was a real challenge to pick just three winners. In fact there was a two-way tie for third place! The judges said they were impressed by the effort and creativity that went into so many of the window displays. The Window Contest judges were Trish Class of Residents Forward, Town Council member Mariann Dalimonte and Bayside Tax & Wealth owner and Chamber board member Corey Peterson. The judges’ votes have been tallied and the following store windows were named the “best of the best.”

First Place

Painting With Flowers,

298 Main St.

Second Place

Wellground, 917

Port Washington Blvd.

Third Place (tie)

Port Washington Florist,

75 Manorhaven Blvd.

The Cooking Lab, 160 Main St.

All the stores that entered the contest were winners, as their windows announce to everyone that they care about the community and promote the holiday spirit in our town. This season, you and your family and friends can view all the participating windows and see how you would have voted.

The other locations are:

Port Washington Blvd. Area

Orangetheory Fitness,

1013 Port Washington Blvd.

Waterzooi, 1029

Port Washington Blvd.

Main Street Area

S.F. Falconer Florsit,

8 S. Maryland Ave.

Arena Sports, 52 Main St.

Yummy Gyro, 82 Main St.

Port Pop Up Boutique,

142 Main St.

Steiner’s Pastry Shop,

148 Main St.

Tori’s Place Ear Piercing,

167 Main St.

Shields Plumbing & Hardware, 267 Main St.

The Local Market, 273 Main St.

Lexie, NY, 334A Main St.

Residents are reminded that stores throughout the community have very special holiday sales going on all season. KEEP THE MAGIC HOME, TRY PORT FIRST for the holidays. For an up-to-date directory of businesses located in Port Washington, including many that offer online shopping, download the Try Port First app or visit www.pwcoc.org.

—Submitted by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce