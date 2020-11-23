Port Holiday Magic Fun And Deals

Nov. 28 marks the tenth annual Small Business Saturday—a day to support the local businesses that create jobs, boost the economy and preserve our neighborhoods. This year’s theme is even more important than ever before. Not only do our businesses need our support, but we can feel safer shopping in our own neighborhood rather than a mall or at a box store.

To make this day more festive and kick off the holiday shopping season in a big way, the Greater Port Washington BID, the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce, Residents Forward and Landmark on Main Street are celebrating with our own Port Holiday Magic! To start the celebration, kids of all ages can see Santa arrive on a fire truck at 12PM! He will ride from Port Washington Boulevard to Manorhaven Boulevard. As always, stores throughout town will have special holiday offers for shoppers. Some offers will be for the whole holiday season and some stores will arrange for delivery or pick-up. Check out the list below and go to the Port Holiday Magic Facebook page or PortWashingtonBID.org for updates.

Shoppers can enjoy live and recorded musical entertainment outside as they stroll from store to store. They will be at the train station, at the space next to 5 Main Street and at Ayhan’s Corner. There will be a number of holiday themed backgrounds for your perfect holiday selfies, including an old fashioned sleigh, an inflatable snowman, an inflatable tree and an inflatable Santa on a motorcycle, plus more backgrounds on store windows. Port Washington will look especially festive for the celebration. The BID will install lit snowflakes on the utility poles and the Chamber will adorn the Main Street lampposts with garland, lights and red bows. Stores throughout town will be going all out to win the Port Holiday Magic Window Decorating Contest.

To support both the businesses and shoppers, the Town of North Hempstead is suspending all Main Street parking meter fees for the day. The Port Washington Police District will provide extra safety for shoppers at the major crossings. Help strengthen our community by supporting local businesses that support our town. Visit PortWashingtonBID.org for updates. You can follow Shop_Port on Instagram or follow FaceBook/Port Holiday Magic.

Below are some of the special Port Holiday Magic offers from our local businesses (as of Nov. 12). Be sure to look for the gold and silver bow on the doors of participating businesses and show them your support. All the store specials are available rain, snow or shine.

Keep The Magic Home, Shop Port For The Holidays