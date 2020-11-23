Port Holiday Magic Fun And Deals

Nov. 28 marks the tenth annual Small Business Saturday—a day to support the local businesses that create jobs, boost the economy and preserve our neighborhoods. This year’s theme is even more important than ever before. Not only do our businesses need our support, but we can feel safer shopping in our own neighborhood rather than a mall or at a box store.
To make this day more festive and kick off the holiday shopping season in a big way, the Greater Port Washington BID, the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce, Residents Forward and Landmark on Main Street are celebrating with our own Port Holiday Magic! To start the celebration, kids of all ages can see Santa arrive on a fire truck at 12PM! He will ride from Port Washington Boulevard to Manorhaven Boulevard. As always, stores throughout town will have special holiday offers for shoppers. Some offers will be for the whole holiday season and some stores will arrange for delivery or pick-up. Check out the list below and go to the Port Holiday Magic Facebook page or PortWashingtonBID.org for updates.
Shoppers can enjoy live and recorded musical entertainment outside as they stroll from store to store. They will be at the train station, at the space next to 5 Main Street and at Ayhan’s Corner. There will be a number of holiday themed backgrounds for your perfect holiday selfies, including an old fashioned sleigh, an inflatable snowman, an inflatable tree and an inflatable Santa on a motorcycle, plus more backgrounds on store windows. Port Washington will look especially festive for the celebration. The BID will install lit snowflakes on the utility poles and the Chamber will adorn the Main Street lampposts with garland, lights and red bows. Stores throughout town will be going all out to win the Port Holiday Magic Window Decorating Contest.
To support both the businesses and shoppers, the Town of North Hempstead is suspending all Main Street parking meter fees for the day. The Port Washington Police District will provide extra safety for shoppers at the major crossings. Help strengthen our community by supporting local businesses that support our town. Visit PortWashingtonBID.org for updates. You can follow Shop_Port on Instagram or follow FaceBook/Port Holiday Magic.
Below are some of the special Port Holiday Magic offers from our local businesses (as of Nov. 12). Be sure to look for the gold and silver bow on the doors of participating businesses and show them your support. All the store specials are available rain, snow or shine.
Keep The Magic Home, Shop Port For The Holidays
- 3V Dental, 91 Main St. $50 off ZOOM! teeth bleaching; a free bleaching pen for scheduling a cleaning; a free welcome bag for stopping by (includes toothpaste, toothbrush, floss, chapstick and stress ball)
- Alper’s Hardware, 81 Main St. Free Carhartt hat with Carhartt or YETI purchases over $150
- Anthony’s World of Floors, 49 Manorhaven Blvd. free upgrade of pad
- Arena Sports, 59 Main St. All Season. 10 percent off all items in store. Gift cards do not apply.
- AR Workshop, 273 Main St. 20 percent off retail (on Saturday only). Family-friendly ornament making workshops available by registration online: arworkshop.com/portwashington/#schedule.
- Attelia Baby, 163 Main St. All Season 15 percent off entire store
- Ayhan’s Mediterranean Market, 293 Main St. 20 percent off take-out, eat-in or catering
- Ayhan’s Shish Kebab, 283 Main St. 20 percent off take-out, eat-in or catering
- Bach to Rock, 1015 Port Wash. Blvd. Existing customers— two free lessons; new customers: sign up for one month and get two free lessons. Offer valid until Nov. 28
- Bistro GoFood, 43 B Main St. All Season. Free Kate’s Candle w/ $30 in-store purchase. Nov. 28 to Dec. 24: 10 percent Discount on all in-store purchases.
- Blue Moon Project, 194 Main St. On Saturdays: free class coupon with a mini candy cane from 9:30 to 1 p.m. as long as supplies last.
- Bluetique, 25 Main St. 20 percent off purchases and snacks inside plus free popcorn outside.
- Bubba Brown’s Treasures, 302 Main St. All Season: sweet treats, gift wrapping, wrapped gift sets
- Dolphin Bookshop, 299 Main St. 20 percent off purchase of $75 or more
- Falconer Florist, 8 S. Maryland Ave. All Season: wine and cheese, crackers, cookies, tea, coffee
- Frank’s Pizza, 14 Main St. Free soda with purchase
- Gino’s Pizza, 48 Main St. 10 percent off dine-in or pick-up. Cash only.
- Hair Studio, 59 Main St. Free raffle for $75 in services. 20 percent savings on your next appointment when booked on Nov. 30. 20 percent savings on retail products including Maruca.
- Hand and Stone Massage & Facial, free massage or facial with purchase of gift card;
987 Port Washington Blvd. 10 percent off retail, $40 off gift cards
- Ichiddo Ramen, 983 Port Washington Blvd. The Smoking Rudolf. Join us for this STEAM based workshop. Learn how to make this child friendly mock-tail. Children will learn how to create this smoking, glowing, popping “Boba” drink, while learning important scientific concepts. Outdoors in the back parking lot.
- I Love Hearing, 191 Main St. All Season. Complimentary screening and consultation; 10 percent off any service or device
- Impulse Boutique, 29 Main St. Discounts of up to 20 percent off and fun!
- JouJou & Jorge’s Port Washington Discounts of $19 for 4 hours, $30 for 6
Animal Day Care, 97 Main St. $40 for 8 to 12 hours
- Massage Envy Spa, 47 Main St. All Season: Gift card promotion – Buy one 1-hour session get one free; spend $150 in retail receive gift
- New York Fencing Academy, 8 Haven Ave. LL3 $40 off beginner package and $50 off camp program
- Painting With Flowers, 298 Main St. Three raffle prizes—enter throughout the week; complimentary gift wrap
- Pepe Rosso, 24 Manorhaven Blvd. Purchase $100 gift card, receive an additional $15 bonus gift card, no substitutions, cash only
- Port Pop-Up Boutique, 142 Main St. free gift with $50 purchase, Holiday Entertainment from 2 to 4 p.m.
- Port Salt Cave, 403 Main St. Free Mini Salt Cave sessions
- Port Thai Place, 24 B Main St. $100 gift card for $90 when paid in cash
- Port Washington Florist, 59 Main St. Wine and popcorn plus pre bagged cookies from Sweets and Treats by Haas
- Private Prep – The Coding Space, 110 Main St. All Season: $25 off any service
- Schmear Bakery & Market, 83 Main St. Free cookies with every $10 purchase
- Shields Hardware, 267 Main St. Raffle for a “Day of Beauty” for your barbeque grill.
- Suite 275, 275 Main St. 20 percent off full priced item or 10% off entire purchase; more deals throughout December
- Sullivan’s Quay, 541 Port Washington Blvd. 10 percent off lunch on Nov. 28; All Season to Dec. 23 – 20% off gift certificates
- The Wellground, 938 Port Wash. Blvd. 15 percent off purchase
- Twin Pines 382 Main St. 15 percent off, free book with purchase
- Wash Hair and Color Lounge, 30 Main St. Buy three or more products in Holiday Boutique, get $10 Gift Card; $50 blowout and treatment with junior stylist
- White + One, 309 Main St. All Season: Delectable treats, gift wrapping, decorating advice
- wit & whim, 6 Carlton Ave. 10 percent off entire purchase; free gift with purchase; automatic raffle entry with purchase
- Yummy Gyro, 82 Main St. All Season on Sundays to Thursdays plus Nov. 28: 15 percent off for an entire meal – dine in only
—Submitted by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce