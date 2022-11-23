Port Holiday Magic Fun And Deals

Nov. 26 marks the 12th annual Small Business Saturday–a day to support the local businesses that create jobs, boost the economy and preserve our neighborhoods. Everyone benefits when we remember “BEFORE YOU CLICK AND BUY, GIVE PORT A TRY.”

To make this day extra festive and to kick off the holiday shopping season in a big way, the Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District (BID), the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce, Residents Forward and Landmark on Main Street are celebrating with our own Port Holiday Magic! Starting at noon, kids of all ages can see Santa ride past on a firetruck. He will travel along Port Washington Boulevard, Main Street, Shore Road and Manorhaven Boulevard.

Stores throughout town will have special holiday offers for shoppers. Some offers will be for the whole holiday season and some stores will arrange for delivery or pick-up.

Participating businesses offering Port Washington Magic specials during Small Business Saturday/Port Holiday Magic as of Nov. 10 are: A&P Wine & Liquor, Anthony’s World of Floors, Arena Sports, Bach to Rock, Bayside Tax & Wealth, Beacon Pharmacy, Bluetique, Bottles Wines & Spirits, Boychiks Bagels, Bubba Brown’s Treasures, Captain Steve Sailing, Chic Lash, The Cooking Lab, Crazy Cakes, Falconer’s Florist, Gino’s Pizzeria, Hand and Stone Massage & Facial Spa, Harbor Deli, Hunold Pharmacy, Ikedo Ramen, Impulse Boutique, K One Hair Salon, Landmark on Main Street, Learning Express Toys & Gifts, Lexie, The Local Market, Main Street Wine, My Spectrum School & Center, OrangeTheory, Painting With Flowers, Port Pop Up Boutique, Port Thai Place, Port Washington Florist, Reshma Threading Salon, Schmear Bagel, Senniyo Cosmetics & Day Spa, Shields Plumbing & Hardware, Smashburger, Steiner’s Pastry, Tori Ear Piercing, Wash Hair Salon, Waterzooi, Wellground, White + One, wit & whim, , World Taekwondo, Yummy Gyro.

Visit the Try Port First mobile app (download is free) for updates on participating businesses.

Shoppers will enjoy live and recorded musical entertainment outside as they stroll from store to store. Entertainers will be at the train station, at Ayhan’s Corner and at other locations on Main Street. There will be a number of holiday themed backgrounds for your perfect holiday selfies, including an old fashioned sleigh, an inflatable snowman, and an inflatable tree.

Port Washington’s shopping districts will look especially festive for the celebration. The BID will install lighted snowflakes on the utility poles and the Chamber will adorn the Main Street lampposts with garland, lights and red bows. Stores throughout town will be going all out to win the Port Holiday Magic Window Decorating Contest.

To support both the businesses and shoppers, the Town of North Hempstead is suspending all on-street parking meter fees from Port Holiday Magic on Small Business Saturday to January 1, 2023. The Port Washington Police District will provide extra safety for shoppers at the major crossings.

The event raises awareness of the vital role small businesses play in our community and our economy. This year more than ever, shopping locally for the holidays is safe, convenient, and easy. You are supporting your local merchants who not only appreciate your business but also pay a large share of property taxes and help maintain the economic stability of our community. They also offer special customer services that the online merchants and big box stores don’t offer and they support requests for donations for our community organizations like the schools, scouts, religious and civic institutions, and others. Importantly, online shoppers may not realize that for every $100 you spend in your local small businesses, $68 stays in our community through jobs, taxes, contributions to non-profits and more. For every $100 you spend online, $0 stays in our community.

Help strengthen our community by supporting local businesses that support our town. Shop Local on November 26 and throughout the holiday season. Be sure to look for the gold and red bow on the doors of participating businesses and show them your support. All the store specials are available rain, snow or shine!

—Submitted by the Port Washington Business Improvement District