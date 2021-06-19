Port Farmers’ Market Reopens

Port Farmers’ Market opened on Saturday, June 5, for its 21st season. The hours are 8 a.m. to 12 noon and the market will be open every Saturday (rain or shine) through Nov. 20. We are happy to welcome back many of our current vendors as well as some new faces and offerings beginning this Saturday. Please join us early for the best selection of tempting early spring vegetables, strawberries and delicious baked goods.

Nonprofit Grassroots Environmental Education is happy to bring the market to the community.

“It’s great to see so many people visit the market on Saturday mornings,” Patti Wood, founder and executive director of Grassroots said. “It is not only a place to purchase local organic produce and other artisanal food products, but a gathering place for people to meet and enjoy being by the water. The market is part of our efforts to support local organic farmers and encourage healthy eating. We participate in the Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program (FMNP), which helps low-income seniors and mothers with young children afford fresh, nutritious foods. Anyone who has some time on Saturday morning and would like to be part of the market is welcome. Call 883-0887 and speak to Allison or come see us at the Grassroots booth if you would like to volunteer.”

Although COVID infections are currently low, the market will observe health and safety guidelines issued by New York State Ag and Markets to keep both customers and vendors safe. That means vendors will wear masks and all shoppers will also be encouraged to wear them to protect and respect any vulnerable people.

Customers are encouraged to bring their own reusable bags or pick some up at the Grassroots booth. To comply with the State’s plastic bag ban and the global problems associated with single-use plastics, Grassroots will be offering two canvas shopping bags for the price of one on opening day.

This season, the café will be open and the market will host some special events, including a free book exchange, cooking demonstrations, and a “how to” session on composting and backyard vegetable gardening.

For additional information and descriptions of new and returning vendors, visit the PW Farmers’ Market website at www.pwfarmersmarket.org.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead