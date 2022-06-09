Port Farmers’ Market Opens For The Season Saturday, June 11

Port’s Farmers’ Market, a local project managed by Port Washington-based environmental health non-profit Grassroots Environmental Education, will open for its 21st season on Saturday, June 11. Hours will be from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m., rain or shine!

Loyal market-goers say that the market is one of the best things about living in Port Washington. Shopping for freshly picked local produce or flowers grown without pesticides and enjoying one of the best cups of organic coffee and a homemade muffin is a great way to start the weekend!

But there are other important features of this farmers’ market that are equally noteworthy.

The original idea is to give the community access to local, seasonal, organic food and to make that available to all residents. The market participates in the NYS Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP). The participation in the FMNP provides assistance for the WIC (Women, Infants and Children’s Program) and a supplemental food program for seniors. Both of our organic farmers participate in this important nutritional health initiative.

This year the market will welcome a new organic farmer from the Hudson Valley-Stoneberry Farm, run by Hunter Stone and Connor Sallaberry. Check them out at stoneberry-farm.com. The market also features smaller growers who come when their crops are ripe for harvest, such as the organic strawberry and apple grower from the Old Bethpage Restoration Farm. Ross Ber is the local beekeeper who provides some special sweetness from his hives right here in Port at the Dodge Farm.

Farmers’ markets are also one of the few places where you can buy your food without polystyrene trays and plastic wrap, so if you’re trying to avoid buying things in plastic, here’s your chance! Bridges Pottery offers beautiful ceramic (non-plastic) reusable pottery for serving and storing food and other items. Coffee will be served in a new bamboo cup (without a PFAS lining) with a fiber (paper) sip top. 100% biodegradable BioBags will be used by all vendors.

Please bring your own shopping and produce bags or buy them at the Grassroots coffee/bakery table. Be sure to follow us on social media for the most up-to-date news regarding vendors and specials. Visit www.pwfarmersmarket.org to learn more. Email gee@grassrootsinfo.org or call 516-883-0887 with any questions.

—Submitted by Grassroots

Environmental Education