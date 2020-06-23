Port Chamber Launches Port Strong T-Shirts

The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce has created “Port Strong” t-shirts to help acknowledge the communities strong, generous and compassionate people and businesses in Port Washington during these hard times.

The front of t-shirts are designed with the words “We are Port Strong” alongside an outline of the Port Washington peninsula, which is colored with the stripes of the American Flag. The back of each t-shirt will have a small logo with all of the sponsors on the back, as well as a quote from Coretta Scott King, which says “The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.”

The t-shirts are designed by Anthony’s World of Floors’ Richie Garofalo and are being printed and fulfilled by the Spectrum Designs Foundation.

“We understand that the widespread impact of COVID-19 on business and organizations leaves many facing uncertainty about the future,” Lee Anne Vetrone, Development Manager for Spectrum Designs Foundation said. “The Community Tee Project by Spectrum Designs, was created as a way to help jump start our local economy and promote support at a time when it’s needed most. As a custom apparel shop, we are in a unique position to assist by creating a unique t-shirt for each participating business, who receive 100 percent of the proceeds.”

“It is so incredible seeing how Port comes together in a crisis,” incoming Chamber of Commerce Board President Debbie Greco Cohen said in a press release. “We have always been a generous and caring community, but what our residents and businesses have demonstrated during the COVID-19 crisis towards families in need, seniors and otherwise makes me even more proud to be part of this unique town. It is also terrific to be working with Spectrum Designs for printing and taking care of the shirt orders.”

The T-shirts are available in adult and children’s sizes and are $15 each, or two for $25 or $12.50 for each additional shirt. Shipping is only $6. Residents who place their t-shirt orders by June 26 will receive them in early July. T-shirts ordered between June 27 and July 15 will be delivered in mid-July.

For more information or to purchase a t-shirt, visit www.pwstrong.itemorder.com/sale or visit the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce at www.pwcoc.org.