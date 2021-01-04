Port Chamber Holds Grand Opening For Real Estate Office

The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of the new office of one of its members, the Lorber/Hoffman Team, located at 150 Main St. Chamber president Debbie Greco-Cohen and other Chamber members were joined by Chamber Executive Director Bobbie Polay, BID president Bill Gordon and Executive Director Holly Byrne, Congressman Thomas Suozzi, Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, Councilwoman Mariann Dalimonte, Town Clerk Wayne Wink, Mayor Nora Haagenson and other well wishers. They all celebrated the occasion with owners Daria Hoffman and Stephanie Lorber who were presented with certificates from the officials in attendance.

The Lorber/Hoffman Team are real estate agents with VORO Real Estate. They said that they “understand that the home selling and buying process can be stressful and even overwhelming. Together, they provide a full, hands on support system to our clients.”

—Submitted by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce