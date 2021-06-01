Port Appoints New Director Of ENL

The Port Washington Union Free School District has appointed Priscilla Zárate to assume the role as director of English as a New Language (ENL), effective July 1. She succeeds Shirley Cepero who will be retiring after serving the Port school community for 13 years as director.

Zárate brings with her 24 years of professional experience in the fields of bilingual and ENL education. Prior to her current role in the Islip School District as coordinator of ENL and world languages K-12, she was an ENL administrator in two of the state’s largest school districts—New York City Department of Education and Brentwood Union Free School District—as well as Long Beach School District.

Upon completion of a Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education and Spanish Literature from Hunter College, Zárate obtained a Master of Science in Bilingual Education from Bank Street College of Education and her license in school district administration and school administrator supervisor from the College of Saint Rose. Currently, Zárate is pursuing a Doctor of Education (EdD) through the Universidad Nacional de Educación a Distancia (UNED).

For more information about the Port Washington Union Free School District, visit the district’s website at www.portnet.org and like their Facebook page: @PortWashSchools.

—Submitted by the Port Washington Union Free School District