Port Adult Activities Center Looks Forward To Re-Opening

The Port Washington Adult Activities Center (PWAAC) is looking forward to welcoming back our members sometime in May 2021. The center has been providing an active, vibrant space where adults 65 and older meet to take classes, enrich their minds, go on trips, meet with friends and make new ones since 1961.

“During the COVID quarantine period the center was closed to in-person gatherings,” Executive Director, Linda Livio said. “Despite decreased funding, we provided the members with ‘sing-a-longs’, holiday gift bags, Zoom Bingo and keeping in touch phone calls.”

We need your help. If you would like to support the senior citizens who benefit from the PWAAC, Ayhan’s Shish Kebab Restaurant, Ayhan’s Mediterranean Marketplace, Gino’s

Pizzeria, Harbor Deli, Hinck’s Deli and Waters Edge Cleaners have donation buckets placed conveniently on their counters for you to make a donation. If you can’t locate a

donation bucket you can send a donation check payable to Port Washington Senior Center at 80 Manorhaven Blvd., Port Washington, N.Y. 11050.

Our members have lived their lives caring for others, working in business and giving back to the community. The PWAAC personifies the true spirit of community to all who visit, whether on an occasional or daily basis. Programs included exercise, dance and art classes along with cultural programs, day trips, computer classes, walking tours and more. The Center plans to restart serving hot nutritious lunches as well as transportation provided by the Town of North Hempstead some time this fall.

For more information follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PortWashingtonAdultActivitiesCenter or call PWAAC @ 516-883-6656.

We are located at 80 Manorhaven Blvd. in Port Washington.

—Submitted by the Port Adult Activities Center