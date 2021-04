Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton’s office is hosting, n partnership with New York State and Northwell, a COVID-19 vaccination POD at St. Peter of Alcantara on Thursday, April 29. The site will be administering the Pfizer vaccine. Anyone 16 years and older can register.

Follow this link to sign up https://northwellvaccine.force.com/s/?id=a1T4x000007TfOVEA0