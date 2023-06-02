The HarborFest 2023 Environmental Education program, created every year by Port Washington-based non-profit Grassroots Environmental Education, will draw attention to the growing worldwide crisis of the decline in the number of pollinators.

The Project will focus on learning who our pollinators are, what they do and why they are so important to feeding the world. We will learn why so many of them are endangered species and how we can encourage them to thrive in our communities.

For more information about “Pollinators–Wings of Life” and other programs from Grassroots Environmental Education, contact gee@grassrootsinfo.org

