Police Need Help ID-ing Male Seen At Sousa Elementary

The Port Washington Police District is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the male pictured above regarding an anti‐Semitic graffiti incident at John P. Sousa Elementary School. The unidentified male is seen in security footage at approximately 5:30 p.m.on Sunday, April 25. The subject was wearing a black sweatshirt with an orange and yellow logo, black pants with stripes down the sides and white sneakers.

If you have any information pertaining to this case and can identify the subject, please contact Detective Michael Cetta of the PWPD Detective Division by email at Tips@pwpd.ny.gov or by calling Port Washington Police Headquarters 516-883‐0500 ext. 0. Please do not attempt to apprehend or contact the subject yourself. All tips will remain anonymous.