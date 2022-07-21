Police District Hosts Car Seat Safety Check

All parents have car seats for their young children to keep them safe. But many don’t realize that some are not properly installed or aren’t the right size for their child. Questions regarding these issues and more will be answered during a Car Seat Safety Check event being hosted by the Port Washington Police Department. The event will take place on Wednesday, July 27 from 4:00–8:00 p.m. at the Flower Hill Hose Co. #1 Fire Station located at 12 Haven Avenue in Port Washington.

“I encourage all parents with children in car seats to attend this potentially life-saving event,” Port Washington Police Chief Robert DelMuro said. “Many parents who attend these safety checks are shocked that their children’s car seats are improperly installed or the wrong size. It is well worth the half-hour of parents’ time to be sure their children are safe when riding in a car.”

There is no cost for the event, but reservation tickets must be secured on www.eventbrite.com by searching Port Washington Police Child Safety Seat Installation Training.

—Submitted by the Port Washington Police Department