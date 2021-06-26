Pleines Piano Students Perform And Win National Honors

An awesome, joyous recital was held on Friday evening, June 11, featuring the talented and enthusiastic Port Washington students of the multi-media piano studio of Ruth Pleines, held at the Shelter Rock Church in Manhasset. Music has been a source of healing and recovery after this difficult year. The appreciative in-person audience of family and friends of more than 60 attended. In addition, 23 attended on Zoom from locations all over the USA, England, Greece and Canada. All enjoyed the pianists choice of solos reflective of the various musical eras—Baroque, Classical, Romantic, Contemporary and Popular.

Each student introduced themselves, their pieces with historic background and then performed: Hannah Brooks, Agathi Ketechis, Vienna Sass, Lucia Schroeder, William Schroeder, Nate Sim, Morgan Sim, Abigail Smith, Hannah West, Katharine West, Connor Worms and Violet Worms.

Certificates of completion were presented to Lucia Schroeder, William Schroder and Vienna Sass. Diplomas and pins were presented to those receiving Honors in Performance in the 2021 National Guild Piano Auditions held in early June, admitting them to the National Fraternity of Student Musicians. All students received superior scores. They performed their individual programs on zoom for the adjudicator which included the scales, chords and cadences relating to their pieces. Ear training, and transposition were requirements also successfully completed.

State winners—Silver pins—with a seven piece memorized program were Hannah Brooks*1 and Abigail Smith*9. National winners -Gold pins- with a 10 piece memorized program were Agathi Ketechis*2, Nate Sim*1, Morgan Sim*1, Hannah West*1, Katharine West*2, Connor Worms*5, and Violet Worms*5. (The * indicates the number of years the student has performed in the National Audition).

Pleines expressed her gratitude to the students for their accomplishments requiring dedicated, consistent, committed practice and performance. Also, appreciation was expressed to the parents for their support and commitment to their children’s music education. Special Refreshments concluded this enjoyable evening.

—Submitted by Ruth Pleines