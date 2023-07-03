Pleines Piano Students Perform And Win National Honors

An awesome recital was held on Saturday afternoon, June 10 at Shelter Rock Church featuring the talented and enthusiastic Port Washington students of the multi-media piano studio of Ruth Pleines. The in-person and Zoom audience of family and friends were appreciative of the pianists’ choice of solos and duets reflective of the various music eras.

Nate Sim welcomed the guests.

The concert began with the Star Spangled Banner played by Luca Pedicini.

Before performing, each student introduced themself and 3 chosen pieces from their repertoire, citing history and details about the pieces or composers.

Performers included Gari Banks, Juliette Fisher, Sophie Harford, Agathi Katechis, Katerina Katechis, Luca Pedicini , Cole Reardon, Una Sandler, Layla Sanghrajka, Nate Sim, Morgan Sim, Abigail Smith, Kate Stols, Alayna Swanson, Hannah West and Violet Worms.

Abigail Smith, Schreiber High School senior, having studied with Mrs. Pleines for 11 years, concluded the program with her all-time favorite pieces, Fantasia in D Minor by Mozart and Clair de Lune by Debussy.

Achievement certificates were presented to Juliette Fisher, Sophie Harford and Kate Stols for a few short months of piano/music study.

Diplomas and pins were presented to students receiving honors in Performance in the 2023 National Guild Audition, having fulfilled the requirements, thereby admitting them to the National Fraternity of Student Musicians. The audition was held June 2, 2023 at The Community Synagogue in Sands Point. The adjudicator granted ALL students superior scores for their individual program, which included transposing and ear training.

District winners with a 4-piece memorized program: Abigail Smith and Violet Worms.

State winners with a 7-piece memorized program: Katerina Katechis, Cole Reardon, and Una Sandler.

National winners with a 10-piece memorized program: Gari Banks, Agathi Katechis, Luca Pedicini, Layla Sanghrajka, Nate Sim, Morgan Sim, Alayna Swanson and Hannah West.

Mrs. Pleines thanked the pianists for their dedicated achievements, motivation and self-discipline. Appreciation was expressed to the parents for their continued support and commitment to their child’s music education.

With gratitude to the students, and to their delight, each was given a special take-home bag of refreshments.

—Submitted by Ruth Pleines