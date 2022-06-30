Pleines Piano Student Recital And National Honors

Music is a gift. Students shared their gift at the annual recital of the Port Washington piano studio of Ruth Pleines, with an attentive in-person and zoom audience on June 11, 2022, held at Shelter Rock Church in Manhasset. Family and friends enjoyed the pianists’ choice of solos and duets reflective of the various musical eras–Baroque,Classical, Romantic and Contemporary, including popular and jazz, plus an original composition by Lucia Schroeder.

Agathi Katechis welcomed the guests. Hannah West began with the Star Spangled Banner.

Each student introduced themself and three chosen pieces from their repertoire, citing interesting history or details about the pieces or composers, before performing.

Performers include: Hannah Brooks, Agathi Katechis, Cole Reardon, Una Sandler, Vienna Sass, Lucia Schroeder, Will Schroeder,

Abby Smith, Morgan Sim, Nate Sim, Hannah West, Katharine West, Connor Worms,and Violet Worms.

Hannah Brooks, Schreiber High School Senior, concluded the program with her performance of the theme from Rachmaninoff’s Prelude in C# Minor and was recognized for her outstanding performance after just two years of piano study.

Achievement Certificates were presented to Cole Reardon, Vienna Sass and Una Sandler.

Diplomas and pins were presented to students receiving Honors in Performance in the 2022 National Guild Piano Auditions held May 27, admitting them to the National Fraternity of Student Musicians. All students received Superior Scores. They performed their individual program for the adjudicator which included scales, chords and cadences relating to their pieces. Ear training and transposition were also successfully completed.

District winners with a four piece memorized program: Will Schroeder*1 and Abby Smith*10.

State winners with a 7 piece memorized program: Hannah West*2 and Katharine West.*3.

National winners with a 10 piece memorized program: Hannah Brooks*2, Agathi Katechis*3, Lucia Schroeder*1, Morgan Sim*2, Nate Sim*2, Connor Worms*6, and Violet Worms*6. Connor and Violet were awarded special pins for 5 consecutive years of a 10 piece National program, granted by the Headquarters of the National Guild in Texas.

Special commendation was given to Agathi Katechis and Violet Worms who auditioned and were chosen to perform in the June 4 Long Island Piano Teachers recital at the Jericho Public Library.

Mrs. Pleines thanked the pianists for their achievements, dedication, motivation and self discipline. Appreciation was expressed to the parents for their support and commitment to their child’s music education. Special take-home bags of refreshments delighted the students.

—Submitted by Ruth Pleines