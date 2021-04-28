Planting Flowers For Seniors On Arbor Day

In recognition of Arbor Day on April 30, volunteers hope to bring smiles to the faces of senior citizens who live in Glen Cove’s Butler Street apartments by planting flowers around the complex and delivering freshly baked cookies to residents.

Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D-Glen Cove) will join volunteers from Spectrum Enterprises, The Nicholas Foundation and Port Washington’s Paul D. Schreiber High School Women’s Empowerment Club on Arbor Day to plant the flowers and distribute the cookies, which are being donated by Spectrum Bakery.

“Having the opportunity to help other volunteers deliver donated food and supplies to residents during the pandemic has been a privilege and a constant source of comfort,” Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton said. “Planting flowers at the Butler Street apartments on Arbor Day and delivering delicious cookies to residents is a natural outgrowth of those efforts to brighten the days of residents throughout our community.”

Spectrum Bakery is one of three business under the umbrella of Spectrum Enterprises, which focuses on helping individuals with autism lead full and productive lives through the world of work. Spectrum works in partnership with The Nicholas Center to ensure employees have the support they need for training, education, and personal growth and development.

“We at the Nicholas Center are thrilled to help our neighboring communities,” Spectrum Enterprises co-founder Stella Spanakos said. “We are looking forward to helping Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton distribute some Granola Bars from Spectrum Bakes, plant some flowers and hopefully brighten the spirits of local residents during the pandemic. I love when community leaders and non-profit organizations come together to spread a little cheer and help others.”

Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton, Spanakos and the Schreiber Women’s Empowerment Club are no strangers to working together on impactful programs. On March 16, the Women’s Empowerment Club held a virtual event to celebrate Women’s History Month. Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton discussed the achievements and accomplishments that are possible through public-private partnerships and Spanakos spoke about her journey to launch two organizations that offer community experiences, vocational and employment opportunities for individuals on the autism spectrum.

