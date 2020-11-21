Physical Therapy Clinic Receives Grant

The Port Washington Business Improvement District (BID) recently awarded funding to Zelik Ziegelbaum Physical Therapy as part of the Façade and Sign Grant Program.

“The Port Washington BID is pleased to support our local businesses with our grant programs,” Port Washington BID Executive Director, Holly Byrne, said. “We are proud to provide a façade grant to Zelik Ziegelbaum to supplement his effort to upgrade the outside of his building so he and his staff can continue to provide excellent service inside to his clients.”

Zelik Ziegelbaum’s North Shore of Long Island’s Port Washington Physical Therapy clinic has provided expert services for more than 30 years within its 3,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility. Friendly, caring professionals provide patients with the highest level of personalized health care using customized treatment plans to address their individual needs.

To learn more about Zelik Ziegelbaum Physical Therapy located at 26 Manorhaven Blvd, visit www.zz-pt.com.

Eligible businesses within the business district can apply for grants to help cover costs for new signs and improvements to building façade. Businesses new to the district can apply for a one-time New Tenant Grant. Rules and procedures as well as applications for the grants are available at www.portwashingtonbid.org/grants.

—Submitted by the Port Washington BID