Peter & Jeri Dejana Foundation Gifts New Trauma Suite At North Shore University Hospital

A $1 million gift from the Peter & Jeri Dejana Foundation will name a new trauma suite in the Petrocelli Advanced Surgical Pavilion, which is under construction at North Shore University Hospital (NSUH) and slated for completion by the end of 2023.

The four-room Peter & Jeri Dejana Foundation Trauma Suite will be housed within the surgical intensive care unit in the Petrocelli Advanced Surgical Pavilion, a seven-story, 280,000-square-foot facility that will expand the capabilities of NSUH. Home to the first Level 1 Trauma Center, rooftop helipad and SkyHealth air ambulance service on Long Island, NSUH also houses the Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital, the Katz Women’s Hospital and the Institute for Neurology and Neurosurgery, and offers groundbreaking heart, liver, kidney and lung transplantation services. The Emergency Department at NSUH sees 85,000 patients each year and has the expertise and technology to care for the most complicated cases.

“The gift from the Peter & Jeri Dejana Foundation will help create a state-of-the-art suite of single-bedded patient rooms where clinicians specializing in trauma care can monitor and closely manage our most severely ill patients,” said Matthew Bank, MD, chief of Acute Care Surgery and Trauma medical director at NSUH. “This wonderful commitment to create the Peter & Jeri Dejana Foundation Trauma Suite will further enhance our ability to treat and improve outcomes for trauma patients in our community.”

Peter Dejana, a successful Port Washington entrepreneur, and his wife, Jeri, established their family foundation in 2011 to benefit nonprofits on Long Island. Their latest gift to establish the Peter & Jeri Dejana Foundation Trauma Suite demonstrates the Dejanas’ continued commitment to supporting the health of local communities. Past gifts to Northwell have funded capital needs at NSUH, including the construction of the helipad. Additionally, recent support from the Peter & Jeri Dejana Foundation helped Northwell Health open a COVID-19 PCR testing site for residents in the Town of North Hempstead.

“Jeri and I want to support patients during their most desperate times of need and enable the highest quality of care and medical attention they may require,” said Peter Dejana. “We embrace the opportunity to advance North Shore University Hospital’s ability to treat patients suffering from severe trauma and dedicate this facility for physicians and healthcare staff to care for their critical needs.”

The Peter & Jeri Dejana Foundation’s generosity supports Northwell’s Outpacing the Impossible campaign, a $1 billion comprehensive fundraising effort to fuel innovation to advance health care and support Northwell’s promise to the people it serves. The campaign, which was publicly launched in October 2018, supports capital projects, improves hospitals and clinical programs, advances research and funds endowment for teaching and research initiatives.

