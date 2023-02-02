Paul Prignano Hired As Water District Superintendent

Prignano brings over three decades of experience to the Port Washington Water District



The Port Washington Water District (PWWD) is proud to announce that Paul Prignano has been hired to serve as District Superintendent. Prignano had previously worked at the Westbury Water District for nearly 33 years and has assumed the PWWD Superintendent role following the retirement of previous Superintendent Italo Vacchio.

“I am very excited to begin my work at the Port Washington Water District,” said Superintendent Prignano. “Over the course of my career, I have developed an understanding of everything it takes to run a water district, and I thank the Board of Commissioners for giving me the opportunity to lead the dedicated workers of the PWWD. I am looking forward to using all of the latest technology available to bring our District to the next level.”

Throughout his more than three decades in water service, Prignano has climbed the ranks from the entry level. He started in the water industry straight out of high school, coming into the Westbury Water District as a water servicer in 1990. In 2008, he became a water plant operator, a title he held for two years before becoming the Supervisor of Water Plant Operations. His last ascension during his time at the Westbury Water District came in 2019, when he became Assistant Superintendent. As of January 1, 2023, he has assumed the lead on all day-to-day operations of the Port Washington Water District as Superintendent.

With such an extensive résumé, Prignano has performed just about every job there is in the water service industry. He has been in charge of testing and treating raw water, organizing water district personnel, managing projects, directing construction of water treatment facilities and more. He holds a State of New York 1B water plant operator’s license and has also completed the New York State Grade 1 supervisory course.

“Expertise is paramount when seeking someone to run your water district, and Paul Prignano has that,” said PWWD Chairman David Brackett. “We have full confidence in his ability to lead our District as we continue to provide high-quality water service to our residents. My fellow Commissioners and I are excited to work with Superintendent Prignano and help our District achieve new heights. We also look forward to introducing him to our community at future meetings and events.”

—Submitted by the

Port Washington Water District