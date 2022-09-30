Residents Forward hosted their annual Party in the Park event

On Sunday, Sept. 18, Residents Forward hosted their annual community-building event, Party in the Park. The event was from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Blumenfeld Park in Port Washington.

Residents Forward is a local non-profit organization that focuses on strengthening Port’s environment and community of residents through supporting beneficial projects. The group began in 1968 and since then has grown to be a staple organization in Port Washington. The group works with the local government and other community organizations to keep Port sustainable and resilient.

One of the many ways Residents Forward bolsters relations with the community is by hosting their annual Party in the Park. The event has been going on for many years and continues to be a success at welcoming new residents, maintaining relationships with older residents and showcasing other Port groups.

Residents Forward estimate about 300 children and their families attended Party in the Park to enjoy the great weather and positive atmosphere.

Residents Forward’s Executive Director Patricia Class played a vital role in the organization of the event and determined the day to be a success.

“[Party in the Park’s purpose is] community building and connecting Residents Forward with young families so they can learn about our mission. We aim to inspire and unify the residents of Port Washington, to protect and advance the vibrancy, resiliency, sustainability and beauty of our peninsula,” said Class.

Local community groups and non-profits attended Party in the Park to share information with residents and make connections with other local groups. Involved non-profits and organizations include: Be The Rainbow, HEARTS Port Washington, Audobon Society, Port Washington Public Library, ReWild, Step By Step Tutoring, Parent Resource Center and Transition Town Port Washington.

Booths around the park were set up with information flyers and free merchandise for patrons to peruse and learn more about their community. Some booths also offered arts and crafts and raffle games for children to participate in. Various carnival games were set up around the park, and trackless train rides were offered to the children.

Landmark on Main Street provided the stage and sound system and assisted in coordinating the entertainment. Live entertainment by Kerboom Kidz got the children active and dancing. Blue Moon Martial Arts & MePowement students put on a taekwondo demonstration, and Bach to Rock Port Washington provided additional entertainment.

Local homemade ice cream sandwich business, Smusht, provided sweet treats. Smusht is currently in the process of opening a storefront on Main Street, but till then, orders can be placed; visit smusht.com for more information.

With the support from the Town of North Hempstead, the Port Washington Fire Department and the Port Washington Police Department, Party in the Park was a safe success. Assemblywoman Gina Sillitti, North Hempstead Councilwoman Mariann Dalimonte and Senator Anna Kaplan attended the event and joined the community celebration.

To learn more about Residents Forward and stay up to date on events, visit residents forward.org