Parent Resource Center To Hold Fundraiser

On Saturday, June 19 from 2 to 4 p.m., the Parent Resource Center will be hosting a fundraiser featuring New York Mets great Dwight Gooden, welcoming him back to Port Washington, the town he lived in when pitching for the Mets during their championship season in 1986. The event will be taking place, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Sullivan’s Quay, located at 541 Port Washington Blvd. Guests will have the opportunity to watch the Mets play the Washington Nationals and take part in a meet and greet with Dwight “Dr. K” Gooden. The meet and greet will include an individual photo opportunity, autograph on your own item, and the chance to ask fan questions to Mr. Gooden on his playing career.

Appetizers, along with beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be served. A limited number of tickets will be available at the cost of $100 per person and $75 for each child 12 years and younger.

Gooden played for 16 seasons in Major League Baseball. His career highlights include being a three-time World Series champion (1986, 1996, 2000), a four time All-Star (1984-86, 1988), the National League Rookie of the Year Award (1984), and the National League Cy Young Award (1985).

All proceeds from the “PRC Meet the Met Dwight Gooden Fundraiser” will go directly towards the Parent Resource Center’s mission. The Parent Resource Center (PRC) is a modern-day community center that provides early childhood enrichment opportunities, parent support, and early childhood connections to all of the young families of Port Washington. The PRC Stepping Stones program, scholarships, and summer enrichment programs provide early learning opportunities to many young children and families in need.

To purchase tickets for the event, visit tinyurl.com/prcdwightgooden. For more information or questions, contact Nicole Asselta, the executive director of the Parent Resource Center at 516-767-3808 and director@parentresource.org.

—Submitted by the Parent Resource Center