PAL: New Board Of Directors, Clubhouse Renovations

After vandals destroyed the Port Washington Police Athletic League’s (PAL) clubhouse leaving swastikas spray-painted throughout the building last October, community members rallied around the nonprofit sports organization, raising $25,621 to help renovate the building. Last month, the PAL inducted a new board of directors and using the money from the GoFundMe page they have set to work on making plans to enhance the property.

“I think that the Port Washington residents should know that the money is being put to good use,” Stuart Lieblein President of the PAL said. “We took the GoFundMe money and specifically used that to paint over the swastikas and remediate the property. There were some homeless people sleeping in our dugouts and on our softball fields. We spent some of the money to shore up the dugouts and we had locked gates installed so that’s no longer an issue. We’re working on [installing] security cameras and alarms for the clubhouse, and all of that’s been what the GoFundMe money was designed to do.”

Lieblein stated that the PAL clubhouse has been dilapidated for many years, and he hopes renovating will allow for a safe environment for kids to gather together. With private funding from several benefactors and contributors including Peter Dejana and Richard Lesperance, the PAL has also been able to make several improvements to the clubhouse and the fields.

“The other thing we’re doing with private money is we’re fixing up the clubhouse,” Lieblein said. “We’re redoing the bathrooms, fixing up sheetrock, making the fireplace workable, putting televisions up. We’re just shoring up the clubhouse and really making it a habitable situation. We’re using all the money for not only security but to improve the property.”

Lieblein stressed that donations made by the community or by private donors is always used towards better improving the PAL.

“What people should know is that we’re a nonprofit,” Lieblein said. “So all of the money coming in goes right back to the PAL. It goes into improving the fields, improving the clubhouse, improving the fields, improving the basketball courts.”

The PAL is also increasing the number of teams they are hosting this year, such as the Long Island Lacrosse Club, and has expanded the sports programs for both adults and children.

“We have our softball programs as usual, but we are adding men’s summer league basketball,” Lieblein said. “We also just signed a contract with a camp called FAST, which is a camp for young children and they will be running a camp there during the summer. We’re also expanding the programs in general, as well as the softball leagues for both men and women.”

The PAL’s new board of directors are Stuart Lieblein-president, Stephen Sombrotto-vice president, Rob Nachimson-treasurer, Diana Polvere-secretary, Tracy Lefkowitz-registrar and Tom Scalise-registrar. The PAL is a nonprofit organization comprised of all volunteers.

For more information about the PAL and their programs, visit portwashingtonpal.website.sportssignup.com.