Two Port restaurants permanently close

This month, two restaurants in Port Washington served their customers one last time before permanently going out of business. Mi Ranchito Grill, a Mexican restaurant, located at 195 Manorhaven Blvd. in Port Washington notified the community of their closing early in January.

“We thank you for your support and patronage over the past 20 years, but unfortunately we have had unsuccessful negotiations to renew our lease and we have no choice but to close this location,” a sign taped to the door of the restaurant said.

The restaurant, popular for its Mexican dishes and tacos will still continue to serve the community at the Mojito Cafe, located at 109 Main St. The owners will continue to serve the same menu and will be under the same ownership.

“We invite you to visit Mojito Cafe and continue to enjoy the Latin American dishes you have come to love over the years. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Secrets of Flight, a restaurant located at 170 Main St. in Port Washington revealed they were also closing this month, shortly after reopening last summer.

Following a brief a hiatus, the art-deco inspired bistro reopened over the summer. Chef and owner Aleksander Betko hoped to draw in more people by serving new dishes to offer more variety. They began to offer breakfast, lunch and dinner on most days. Many residents took to Facebook, disheartened to hear about the restaurant’s closing, with the post having more than 50 comments.

“When you were there you felt like you were in the city. We have nothing like that in Port. A huge shame, very disappointed,” one resident commented.

Other residents blamed the high cost of rent combined with the location and stated that businesses along Main Street often open but struggle to stay in business.

Secrets of Flight first opened in November 2018 at the former Main Street Bakery, also located on Main Street, which closed approximately five years ago. The website and Facebook page for Secrets of Flight have since been taken down. The building now has a for lease sign placed outside the front of the establishment.