Join the Photography Club of Long Island (PCLI) on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the Port Washington Public Library for an engaging presentation by Paul Mele titled Pure Imagination. Mele is a photographer living and working on Long Island whose photographs often illustrate time’s way of imposing its will. Of his talk which focuses on childhood, Mele says, “Our inner child is never truly gone. Sometimes we just need to visit that special place to find it.”

Mele holds certifications in photography from both Nassau Community College on Long Island and the International Center of Photography in New York City. He exhibits regularly at a wide range of galleries and museums on Long Island and New York City, including fotofoto gallery in Huntington, Art League of Long Island, Soho Photo Gallery, and the LI Biennial at the Heckscher Museum of Art.

The Photography Club of Long Island, formerly known as the Port Washington Camera Club, was founded in 1975 and hosts free monthly programs at the Port Washington Public Library as a community service from September through June each year. For more information, please visit www.pcliphoto.org. The Photography Club of Long Island is a 501(c)(3) arts education organization.

—Submitted by the Photography Club of Long Island