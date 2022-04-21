‘Operation Clean Sweep’ To Commence In North Hempstead

Street sweepers will clean town roads starting April 25

Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena and Town Board are proud to announce that starting April 25, North Hempstead’s Highway crews will be hitting town streets to sweep up the winter debris as the annual Operation Clean Sweep gets underway. This two-week initiative is held each spring and aims to sweep North Hempstead’s roads safe and clean.

The Highway Department needs the public’s help to make Operation Clean Sweep a success. They ask that residents refrain from parking vehicles on town roads from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. during their designated sweeping days. Businesses are asked to keep their cars off the road from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. The public’s cooperation will ensure that the roads are cleaned as thoroughly as possible.

From Monday, April 25 to Friday, April 29, all areas not within incorporated villages and south of the Long Island Expressway will be swept.

From Monday, May 2 to Friday, May 6 all areas NOT within incorporated villages and north of the Long Island Expressway will be swept.

Operation Clean Sweep dates and locations: South of the Long Island Expressway

MONDAY, APRIL 25

• New Cassel

• Polo Park Section

• Westbury Hills

• Albertson; beginning at Train Station and heading west

• Manhasset Hills section, heading towards City Line

•South Park, (Roslyn Heights)

TUESDAY, APRIL 26

• Carle Place

• Searingtown

• New Hyde Park; east of Denton Avenue and north of Hillside Avenue

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27

• Country Club Section

• Devonshire Section; east of Denton Avenue and south of Hillside Avenue

• West Williston

• New Hyde Park, west of Denton Avenue and north of Hillside Avenue

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

• Garden City Park, from Mineola High School and heading west

• Stewart Avenue Section; from North New Hyde Park, continuing west of Denton Avenue

• New Hyde Park, west of Denton Avenue., and south of Hillside Avenue, (including Barwick, Willis, Cherry & McKee)

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

• Touching up, cleaning up and spot sweeping where necessary

Operation Clean Sweep dates and locations: North of the Long Island Expressway

MONDAY, MAY 2

• Port Washington: East side Port Washington Boulevard., beginning in New Salem, and heading north. West side of Port Washington Boulevard, beginning at Marino Avenue and heading north.

• Great Neck: University Gardens

• Manhasset: South Strathmore, Strathmore Vanderbilt, Strathmore Village

TUESDAY, MAY 3

• Port Washington: Continuing north from Monday’s cut off location

• Great Neck: Pembroke and Jayson Avenues

• Manhasset: South Strathmore, Strathmore Vanderbilt, Strathmore Village

• Roslyn: West side of Mineola Avenue, from L.I.E. to Village line. West, North and East Parks

WEDNESDAY, MAY 4

• Great Neck: Terrace Circle, Little Neck, Saddle Rock , Manor Section

• Manhasset: Manhasset Park, North Strathmore, Areas west of Plandome Road and North of Northern Boulevard

• Roslyn: East side of Mineola Avenue, from L.I.E. to Village line, Glenwood Landing, and Greenvale

THURSDAY, MAY 5

• Great Neck: Allenwood Section, Harbor Hills, Manor Section, and Embassy Court/Russell Woods Road

• Manhasset: Bayview, Terrace Manor, West of Plandome Road and N/O Northern Blvd

FRIDAY, MAY 6

• Touching up, cleaning up and spot sweeping where necessary

*Please note that dates are subject to change based on weather conditions

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead