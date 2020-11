Victor William Yakkey III (Billy), born June 1, 1969 and raised in Port Washington passed on Nov. 12, in Ohio. He was predeceased by his father, Victor William Yakkey, Jr. He is survived by his mother Barbara, his sister Mary Soares (Everett), his brother Joseph, his daughter Emily, his Aunt Judith Paulding, Uncle Kenneth Yakkey, 6 step sisters, many cousins, nieces, nephews and an enormous extended family.