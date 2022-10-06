Obituary: Thomas J. Fraser

Thomas J. Fraser passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022, at 85. His parents, Thomas J. and Alice (Cahill) Fraser, raised him in Flatbush, Brooklyn, with his four sisters, Alice (Devereaux), Joan, Betty (Connolly), and Kathy (Megali).

Tom was a devoted husband to Bridget (Toolan) for 56 years and a loving, supportive, and fun father to his three children, Alison (Matt Heisler), Rachel (Rob Roesler), and Thomas (Adrienne Fogarty Fraser). Nine grandchildren called him ‘papa.’ They adored him, and he showered them with jokes, silly mail, and lots of ice pops.

Tom graduated with a BA from St John’s University in 1959. The same year, he entered the Marine Corps. He was a proud Marine and served as an aviator, flying

the F8U Crusader, a single-engine, supersonic, carrier-based jet. Tom finished

his commission in the rank of Captain and kept in touch with fellow Marines

throughout his lifetime.

In 1964 Tom joined IBM, where he had a successful career in sales for 17 years before founding his own computer leasing company, Celco.

In 1966, Tom married the love of his life, Bridget Toolan, from The Bronx, NY. They had a deep love and respect for one another. Together they raised their three children in Port Washington, NY. Family was everything to Tom.

Tom excelled at almost everything he tried, and in his role as a father, his kids got the very best of him. He proudly cheered them on from the sidelines of many sporting events and was in the kitchen, piling their plates high with bacon every Sunday. He believed that in winters, you skied no matter the temperature, and in summers, you went to the beach from sunup to sundown. He taught his children how to play tennis, fish, and win at poker.

In his 40’s, he took up running and completed the NY and LI marathons. When he retired, Tom and Bridget split their time between Westhampton Beach, NY, and Grantham, NH. Over time they became snowbirds, spending the winter months in Port Charlotte, Fl. Wherever they lived, Tom and Bridget made strong friendships with wonderful people. They enjoyed golfing, traveling, and hosting parties with Tom at the BBQ, serving his famous ribs.

Tom will be missed beyond measure by his family. He had a great sense of humor, read The New York Times cover to cover, and completed the crossword puzzle daily. As a student of history, he was deeply engaged in current events – watching the news channels through his final days. He was optimistic, cared deeply for his country, and left us with hope for our future.

Tom was a volunteer with East End Hospice. Hospice supported him and the Fraser family at the end of his own life. Instead of flowers, he would have appreciated a donation to support their invaluable work. (https://www.eeh.org).