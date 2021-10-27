Obituary: Shirley Elizabeth Leeolou

Shirley Elizabeth Leeolou (née Dorn) passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Friday, September 17th in her Port Washington, New York home of 60 years. She was 89 years old. Born in Manhasset, New York to parents Richard and Eva Dorn, Shirley spent many of her early years at the family’s well-known business, Dorn’s Seafood Restaurant.

She attended elementary school in Manhasset, and later moved with her family to Great Neck where she graduated from Great Neck High School in 1950. In 1951, she married her husband, Stephen C. Leeolou of Port Washington, and spent the next four years in Norfolk, Virginia and Memphis, Tennessee while he served in the U.S. Navy. Shortly after his discharge, they moved back to Port Washington where Shirley raised her two sons, Stephen

and Michael. Shirley was a mainstay at Publisher’s Clearing House, where she was a receptionist and switchboard operator for more than 20 years. In her retirement, she enjoyed training her two beloved dogs, gardening, boating, arts and crafts, compiling her family history, winters in Myrtle Beach with her husband, and most of all, doting over her

five grandchildren.

Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Stephen Leeolou, and her siblings, Margaret Crump, Eva Poole, William “Billy” Dorn, and Barbara Vinitsky. She is survived by her sons, Stephen (Dee Dee) and Michael (Catherine); her grandchildren, S. Ryan (Elizabeth), Brittney (Ryan), Collin, Caroline, and Melissa; her great-grandchild, Margaret “Maggie” Leeolou; and many loving nieces and nephews. Shirley will be remembered by all who knew her as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and wonderful storyteller, with a great sense of humor and a warm and gentle heart.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Care Network and North Shore Animal League.