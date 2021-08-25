Obituary Robert W. Busby Jr.

Robert W. Busby, Jr. died on 8/21/21 at the age of 78 in Peconic, NY, Robert had resided there for 28 years. Robert was born in Brooklyn to Robert W. Busby, Sr. & Barbara

Reardon.

He attended Plainedge High School, received a BA from Hofstra University, and a MS from Long Island University. He married Anita Vames Busby at St. Peter of Alcantara Church, Port Washington, on June 25, 1967. Robert was a history teacher in the Port Washington school district for 36 years. He received awards from the National Wresting hall of fame, Nassau county coach of the year, and the Paul D. Schreiber Athletic Hall of fame. He was also a past president of the Roslyn Rescue Fire Department, and the Past president of the North Fork Captains Association.

Robert enjoyed fishing and camping. He is Survived by, Anita Vames Busby, wife, family members Kelly Busby (Trisha), Cassandra Busby Davern (James), Ryan Busby (Annie), and

sibling, Mary Jane Busby Vaccaro. He was predeceased by his sister, Gloria Busby Bello.

Memorial Donations can be made to: Schreiber Athletics/ wresting roster 101 Campus Drive, Port Washington, 11050 or East end Hospice-eeh.org