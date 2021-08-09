Obituary: Robert Vincent Hallock

Our beloved father, Robert “Bob” Vincent Hallock passed away peacefully at his residence at Sunrise of Bluemont Park in Arlington, VA on July 23, 2021 in the company of his family. Bob was born February 10, 1926 in Rockford Illinois to Helen O’Connor Hallock and Steven Clifford Hallock and was the younger brother of John Hallock (Jack). Bob took great pride in being from Rockford and spoke fondly about the neighbors he grew up with, especially in his later years. It was in Rockford where he was first introduced to his lifelong love of gardening, swimming, and singing.

During World War II, Bob served in the Navy from 1944-46 as a seaman 1st class radioman and was initially stationed in Oran, Algiers. After returning from the war, Bob went to the University of Illinois-Champaign where he received his BA in History. His interest in studying the past led him to earn a Master of History from The Catholic University of America and do additional graduate work at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

After graduate school Bob moved to New York City where he met the love of his life, Eleanor McNeil Hallock, through their mutual participation at St. Paul’s church in Manhattan. They were married in 1961 and soon moved to Port Washington, Long Island where they raised their children, Robert and Hope. Bob and Eleanor built a beautiful life together until her passing in 1991.

Bob’s passion for history led him to pursue a career in education and he was an 8th grade social studies teacher for 30 years at Great Neck North Junior (later Middle) School in Great Neck, NY. He loved the arts and took every opportunity to include them in his teaching of US history. He also brought students on field trips to Philadelphia, his favorite city. Bob’s interest in the past included genealogy and he was a past president of the Hallock Family Association and a participant in the Hallock Family reunions at the Hallockville Farm and Museum in Riverhead, NY.

As a result of his interest in mental health, Bob joined Recovery Inc., a self-help group that used a CBT approach years before it became popular. He served as a group leader for the North Shore chapter for many years.

Bob’s faith was very central to his life and he was a long-time parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church where he served as a eucharistic minister and took great joy in singing in the Spanish choir (coro). Later in life he belonged to St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Arlington, VA and was able to attend weekly masses through the outreach ministry program that came to his assisted living facility.

Bob moved to Arlington, VA to be closer to his daughter Hope and her family in 2010. He was a longtime resident of Sunrise at Bluemont Park where he was known to serenade the staff with little prompting. “You Are My Sunshine” and “I Wonder Whose Kissing Her Now” were among his favorite requests.

Bob is survived by his son, Robert V. Hallock of Seattle, WA; his daughter, Hope Hallock, MSW of Arlington, VA; his son-in-law, Chris Walz; and his two grandsons, Christopher Robert “CJ” and Owen Martin Walz; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to: St. Ann Samaritan Fund 5300 North 10th Street Arlington, Virginia 22205 (703) 528-6276 https://stannchurch.org/donate/