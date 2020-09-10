Obituary: Richard Verde

Born December 24, 1950 – August 21 2020

Lifelong resident and Port Washington public schools alumni Richard (“Richie”) Verde, age 69, passed away suddenly on August 21, 2020.

Port Washington ran through his veins, as he was a passionate about the town, maintaining strong ties with his peers and family, and loving the arts and culture here and in NYC.

Richie’s early roots stemmed from working for his Uncle Santo Verde at Manorhavens Verde’s Window Producs, where he designed custom window treatments and installs for many years. His commitment to his Port Washington fellow classmates led him to be the founder of the Facebook page, “Music Aficionados,” and also the “Schreiber Class of ‘68” group. He also founded “The Rascals Facebook page, which included many fellow Port Washington alumni who keep in touch after 50 years growing up in Port Washington.

For those who were fortunate enough to know him, he will be remembered for his smile, his infectious laugh, his zest for life and his enormous heart. He was always up for a good time and could be incredibly funny, even silly, characteristics that were all endearing. He was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend. He was passionate about art, music, fashion (hats, clogs, & messenger bags) and everything NYC. He enjoyed going to Broadway shows, dancing, hiking, making pottery, visiting museums, exploring the city, traveling and spending time with friends and family. He especially loved planning his high school reunions and gatherings

Richard was the beloved father of Dawn Stanin, Richard Jr. “R.J.”, and Devon. Loving son of Nancy Lembo and the late Salvatore. Proud grandfather of Massimo Stanin, and Mirabella Stanin. Cherished brother of Linda Verde DeFeo (Sonny), and Susan. Dear uncle of Corinne DeFeo, Sonny Jr. DeFeo, (Flora) and Nicholas J., DeFeo. Devoted great uncle of Jacob, Giuliana and Alessia DeFeo. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. A burial will be held at late and time to be determined.

One of Richie’s favorite quotes: Life laughs at you when you are unhappy.

Life smiles at you when you are happy.

But Life salutes you when you make others happy.

♫ Charlie Chaplin