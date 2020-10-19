Obituary: Phyllis May Camden Giordan

Phyllis May Camden Giordan of Port Washington, passed away on Sept. 8. Phyllis was predeceased by her parents Rita and John Camden and her sister Patricia and brother John and loving husband Donald.

Phyllis is survived by her son Douglas and his wife Deborah and their two children Meredith and Chelsea. Also, Phyllis leaves behind her daughter Lynne and her husband Ralph and their children Emily, Candace, Elizabeth, her husband John Keneally and Alexander.

Phyllis was spunky and adventurous, always on the go and involved in many things such as golf, sailing, tennis and traveling—she also played a nice game of bridge. Phyllis was a longtime member of Manhasset Bay Yacht Club as well the Plandome Woman’s Club and was a member of P.E.O. International. Phyllis had many devoted friends that she adored and appreciated. A celebration of Phyllis’s life will be held next spring when the threat of coronavirus has subsided.