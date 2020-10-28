Obituary: Noah Benjamin Reisman

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Noah Benjamin Reisman of Port Washington, New York. Noah was born on May 22, 1994 and left this world following a tragic accident on September 24, 2020. It is impossible to find the words to honor a life so young yet so accomplished.

Noah was the president of Weber Middle School and went on to graduate from Schreiber High School in Port Washington, New York at the top of his class. He was captain of the Schreiber debate team and finished second in the New York State Debate Championship. He was the only student to ever serve as a representative on the Port Washington Board of Education.

Noah graduated from Dartmouth College with a degree in Government. During his senior year at Dartmouth, he had the distinct pleasure of serving on the advance team for Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton. Following Election Day 2016, Noah took time to visit Israel, Jordan, and countries throughout Asia. He embraced and devoured knowledge, exploration, and culture, always expanding his horizons and those of the people around him. His curiosity brought him to unique and interesting places, trying new foods, seeing new sites, and meeting new people. Noah would be honored to know that both President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton were in attendance at his funeral.

After his travels, Noah returned to Manhattan to work as a paralegal at the distinguished law firm of Morrison & Foerster LLP in the Capital Markets Group. He then enrolled in The George Washington University Law School, where he made GW Law Review and formed a lasting positive impression on the students and faculty. Upon finishing his first year at the top of his class, Noah decided to move back home to New York and transfer to Columbia Law School. Most recently, Noah was selected as a member of the Columbia Journal of Transnational Law.

Noah lived every day of life to the fullest. He was passionate about all types of music, fine food, and great conversation. He lived life with spontaneity and joy, always willing to drop what he was doing to support a friend or family member that needed him. Noah knew life was a precious gift, and his greatest pleasure was sharing life’s best offerings with the ones he loved.

Noah spoke out against injustice. He recognized privilege, which weighed heavily on him and fueled his desire to help those facing adversity. He challenged those around him to broaden their own thinking. He never backed down from a spirited debate and used his intellect, eloquence, and empathy for others to defend what was right.

Noah Benjamin Reisman will forever be remembered with an abundance of love by his parents, Steven and Elizabeth Reisman, his brother Sam, his sister Rachel, his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Let us all live in the way Noah knew life was meant to be experienced – to the absolute fullest every day, always helping others, always being kind, always having unconditional love, always putting family and friends first, always being generous, always being a mensch.

Noah passed away the week following one of his heroes for justice and equality, Associate Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. We hope that she appreciates her new law clerk.

Please keep Noah in your thoughts and prayers.

For those who would like to honor Noah’s memory, please make a donation to The Noah Benjamin Reisman Foundation. The Foundation will support the values that Noah passionately embraced, including racial justice, educational equity, and helping those in need.

Donations can be made to:

The Noah Benjamin Reisman Foundation Inc.

c/o Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Attn: Lorissa Garcia

525 W. Monroe Street

Chicago, IL 60661

www.noahbenjaminreismanfoundation.org