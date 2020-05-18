Obituary: Mary Oldak

Mary Oldak, loved by her family as Mom, Grandma and Mary Liz died peacefully Saturday morning, April 25 in her Port Washington home with family. Mary had Alzheimer’s disease for years and passed away from complications.

Mary was predeceased by her husband Edward Oldak (1995) and her mother Helen Liston (1983). She is survived by the Oldak children: John and his wife Suzanne, Ed and his wife Kathy, Anne and Mary. Her grandchildren Katy, Maggie, Caroline, Julianne, Megan, Edward “EJ “, Ryan and Lauren all share in the loss of our beloved mother and their grandmother.

Her siblings Helen Marconi, Francis, Gerard Liston and her sister in law Ann Liston share our grief and condolences.

We share a deep sense of pride for her service as a nurse at St. Francis Hospital and St. Mary’s Children’s Hospital, (ICU). Mary’s passion for our Blessed Mother Mary, her love of Our Lady of Fatima community and her decades of enjoyment throughout Port Washington’s waterside offerings with her family, and dear friends.

A private family service is scheduled for May 6th at 9:00 am at Nassau Knolls Cemetery and a memorial celebrating her life will be held in the near future.

Our family and friends honor her memory and the love, compassion she shared with our family, friends and community throughout her lifetime.

Mary would want us to remember:

“Those we love don’t go away

They walk beside us everyday

Unseen, Unheard, but always near,

Loved and missed and very dear!”

Donations in Mary’s honor may be sent to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Disease and Research at www.alzinfo.org or the Church of St. Francis of Assisi in New York, NY at www.stfrancisnyc.org.

Thank you, Mom, Grandma, Sister, Aunt, Cousin and Friend for seeing the best in each of us and for shared memories of the garden, the beach, dancing, Irish music, Irish soda bread, surprises, popcorn and light and fluffy movies.