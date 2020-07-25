Obituary: Maria Antonietta Santodonato

Maria Antonietta Santodonato “Dnito” “Antoinette”, age 65, resident of Port Washington joined her father Vincenzo in Paradise July 10th 2020 after a brief but formidable battle with cancer.

Antonietta touched every person she encountered with her infectious smile, laugh, wealth of knowledge and amazing stories. Antonietta traveled the world, lived a conscious and altruistic life, and loved nature and all creatures big and small. Antonietta was a fierce advocate for anyone who needed uplifting, and set her intentions on joy, love, and happiness until she took her last breath.

Antonietta was born in Ceccano, Italy on October 17, 1954 with her twin brother Phillip to Maddalena and Vincenzo Santodonato. The Santodonato family also includes her sister Stefanie, her husband Danny and their beloved son Erik, and Phillip’s wife Adrianna, and their three beloved children Edson, Braxon, and Angelique. When Antonietta became ill so many people became our extended family, but we want to give special thanks to her dear friends Susan Michaels and Kim Gutmann for their steadfast support to all of us, we may have lost one sister but we are so blessed that we gained two more.

Antonietta was laid to rest at Nassau Knolls Cemetery on July 13, 2020, and our family chose St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital if you would like to make a donation in her honor.

Antonietta: “May the long time sun shine upon you, All love surround you, and the pure light within you, Guide your way home, Guide your way home, Guide your way home…”

Our hearts are broken, but we are comforted to know you are at peace.