Obituary: Marcia Conescu

Marcia Conescu died peacefully in her home on Nov. 21, at the age of 92. She is survived by two children, Josh and Rachel, and by her grandchildren Reva, Isabelle, Ben and Lilly. Marcia was a citizen of Port Washington for nearly 60 years. For most of that time, she was the children’s librarian at the Glen Cove and Manhasset Public Libraries. Later, she worked at the media and information desks at the Port Washington Public Library. Marcia also was a steadfast congregant at the Community Synagogue, involved in everything from Sisterhood meetings in the early 1960s to Torah study and Yiddish classes in 2020. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, civil servant and friend, Marcia loved the local community. In excellent health through this past September, she regularly strolled to the town dock after dinner to watch the sunset from the bench dedicated to her beloved husband Arthur. If you would like to make a donation to an organization in Marcia’s honor, here are links to the donations pages at the Community Synagogue and the Friends of the Port Washington Public Library. Or make a donation in Marcia’s name to an organization that has special meaning to you. Thank you so much. May Marcia’s memory be a blessing.