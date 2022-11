Noto, Leslie L. of Port Washington on Oct. 31. Survived by his brother Blaise Noto, sister SallyAnn Hodgson, nieces Adrianna Hodgson and StevieAnn O’Donnell and great nieces Ryleigh, MaKenzie and great nephew Liam O’Donnell. Reunited with his parents Adrienne and Salvatore and brother Craig. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park.