Obituary: Leon Goutevenier

Leon Goutevenier passed peacefully on Dec. 17, following a long illness. Born in Brooklyn on Nov. 28, 1937, he attended Brooklyn Prep, received a B.S. from Fordham University, an M.S. in Physics from the University of Pennsylvania and then went on to earn a Ph.D. in Science Education from NYU. Although legally blind, he taught high school Physics at Paul D. Schreiber H.S. for 42 years. Throughout his time at Schreiber, he was a beloved teacher as well as an active member of the Port Washington Teachers Association serving as President from 1967-68.

Leon is survived by his wife of 58 years, Regina, their children Liz Goutevenier Reyher, Jeanne Carl and Gerard Goutevenier and seven grandchildren Caitlin Goutevenier, Aiden Reyher, Margaret, Kevin and Alex Carl, Isabella and Aneka Goutevenier.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date when people will again be able to gather in person. Contributions in Leon’s memory may be sent to the Port Washington Retired Educators Memorial Scholarship Fund, % Geri Gangkaufer, 51 Longview Rd., Port Washington NY 11050.