Obituary: Joseph Knizewski

Joseph Knizewski
Joseph Knizewski passed away unexpectedly on February 17, 2022 in Marion, MA. Born October 1st, 1959, he was the oldest of five children of Rita and Edward Knizewski. He graduated from Schreiber High School in 1977 and SUNY Maritime College in 1981. Joseph had an accomplished 40-year career in Marine Engineering. He married Theresa Maggio in 1989.
Joseph is survived by Theresa, and sons Christopher and Thomas; siblings Edward, Marianne, Julianne, and Ritamarie and their families. A mass will be said in honor of Joseph and his parents, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church.
—Submitted by Ritamarie Little

