Obituary: Joann Convey

Joann Convey of White Plains, formerly of Port Washington, passed away from natural causes at age 92 on September 25.

Joann and her late husband Edward grew up together in Forest Hills.They married in 1951 and moved to Port Washington where they lived for 50 years. In 1984 they built a much-loved second home in East Hampton.

Joann graduated from Colombia University School of Occupational Therapy in 1949 and she became assistant director of OT at Payne Whitney Clinic at New York Hospital. Later she directed a sheltered workshop at Creedmoor Psychiatric Hospital.

While raising her four children she became very active in volunteer projects including: Girls Scout Troop Leader and Port Washington area leader recruitment coordinator, a Community Chest volunteer fundraiser, member of the PTA for Weber Junior High School, Port Washington volunteer fundraiser for the March of Dimes for many years, running successful Talent Shows and fund-raising efforts. While in White Plains she was a member of The Woman’s Club of White Plains.

Joann was most proud of her role as a Co-founder of Port Alert the first drug prevention and services program in Nassau County. The program still exists today. Edward and Joann were active members of St Peter’s of Alcantara Parish and longtime members of the Port Washington Yacht Club.

A devoted and adoring mother and grandmother, she is survived by Christine (Mark) Roithmayr of White Plains, John (Cathy) Convey of Roslyn Harbor, James (Louise) Convey of White Plains and six grandchildren; Seann (Fiancée Kathryn Kings), Christina, Alexander (Megan), Emma (Michael), Erin and Caitlin. She is predeceased by her beloved husband and son Edward U Convey Sr. and Edward U. Convey Jr.