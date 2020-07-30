Obituary: James P. Kenny

James P. Kenny, US Army Veteran – Korean Conflict, retired Supervisor of the Port Washington Parking District, Town of North Hempstead, 4th Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus Port Washington Council #1227, member of American Legion Post # 509, member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians of Port Washington, usher at St. Peter of Alcantara RC Church, former employee of Rheingold and Schlitz Breweries, age 88, of Port Washington, died on July 10,2020. He is survived by his wife Doris (nee DeYongh), his children Debra Bailey (David), Kim Auty (Donald), and James (Mary), grandchildren Sean Michael (Lena), Sara, Rebecca, Mitchell, Kayla, William, and Christopher, and great grandchildren Evangeline and Emily. James is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St Peter of Alcantara RC Church. The interment followed at Nassau Knolls Cemetery.