Obituary: James H Eisenman

James H. Eisenman, known as Jake to his family and friends passed away on May 22, at the age of 72.

He was born on June 27, 1947 to Alvin and Hope Eisenman and grew up in Bethany,

Connecticut. Jake graduated from Carnegie Mellon University with a BFA in painting and

sculpture and then from Yale University with an MFA in graphic design.

Jake and his former wife Sally raised three children in Port Washington. He has many career and academic accomplishments but his children were always the thing he was most proud of in his life. He loved doing projects and activities with each of them.

Jake worked at Time Life Books and then went on to become Art Director of Sports Afield,

Outdoor Life and Yachting magazine. This was followed by creating James Eisenman Design

Associates, a successful graphic design firm in Port Washington.

Jake was very involved in the community. He was VP of the Chamber of Commerce and

creative founder of Try Port First and Harborfest. He felt strongly about giving back to the

community and was heavily involved in environmental causes, committee to save Baxter Pond, the school board, Pride in Port and the Port library. He had a love for the outdoors,

photography, fishing and Marthas Vineyard.

Jake will be lovingly remembered by his children Stephanie Eisenman Pelosi (Stan), Gregory Eisenman, Lindsay Eisenman Rappaport (Hilary), his sisters Suzy Restino (Charles), Sara Eisenman (David Godine) and his grandchildren Leo and Juliette Pelosi.

There will be a zoom memorial service for Jake on June 27. Anyone interested in joining in can send their email and contact information to eisenman@aol.com to receive the zoom invitation.