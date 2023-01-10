Obituary: Jack Mellert

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Robert “Jack” Mellert of Port Washington, NY. The only son of the late John Mellert and Maria Elena “Helen” Wass, Jack was born in Queens, NY on May 17, 1937. He was immersed in the Catholic community that would be his lifelong support from an early age. He graduated from his beloved Xavier High School in New York City in 1955 and the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts in 1959. He worked in the Operations division of New York Telephone / AT&T for 35 years in New York City where he was known for his hard work and dedication.

Jack married his teenage sweetheart, Alberta Marie Kargl on April 28, 1962, at St. Joan of Arc Church in Jackson Heights, NY. They celebrated their 60th anniversary in 2021.

Jack helped raise his three sons with a sense of curiosity and instilled in them a passion for knowledge, fine food, and travel. Jack was a great husband, father, friend, practical joker, and a very long storyteller. His ideal day would include cooking, gardening, woodworking, the New York Times crossword puzzle, and Sudoku, followed by downtime at Westhampton Beach with friends and family. In his spare time, he volunteered time at St. Peter’s of Alcantara Church (President of the School Board), as President for the local Community Chest, at Habitats for Humanity, and other organizations.

Jack is survived by his wife, Alberta, his sons John, Douglas and Stephen, their spouses and five adoring grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who know him. He died peacefully, at home in his favorite recliner from pancreatic cancer.

A memorial service to honor Jack’s life will be held in Port Washington, to be scheduled for April 2023. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Xavier High School in New York City.

https://www.xavierhs.org/giving

May He Rest In Peace.